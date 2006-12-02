ONLY IN NORTH AMERICA
Or, paradoxical places to visit in the heartland of stars, spangled banners, and snowshoes
By Ovid Publius Hadweenzic, PhD (a pretty hopeless dingbat) who occupies a place of honor in The Creative Loafing Institute as Dean of Dross & Drollery, and Occasional Chairperson of the Cheerful Chinwag & Chortle Department when the spirit moves him
North America, heartland of baubles and bling, glitter and glam, plus oodles of stars, spangled banners and way too many snowshoes, is also a hilarious hub of paradoxical places one can choose to settle down or simply set up shop.
A quirky quilt of posh if not sometimes peculiar place names exits to meet the needs of eclectic, eccentric, and entertaining folk looking for a place to plop.
Indeed, one does not have to look to far to find a delightful directory of dazzling places to visit. There’s a wonderfully wonky selection of titillating towns to choose from, (especially if one is into big screen personalities).
- Archie (Louisiana)
- Ben Franklin (Texas)
- Ben Hur (Texas)
- Ben Hur (Virginia)
- Big Foot (Texas)
- Big Ugly (West Virginia)
- Buddha (Indiana)
- Flintstone (Maryland)
- George (Washington)
- Homerville (Goergia)
- King Arthur’s Court (Michigan)
- King of Prussia (Pennsylvania)
- Frankenstein (Missouri)
- Napoleon (North Dakota)
- Papa (Hawaii)
- Pocahontas (Arkansas)
- Romeo (Michigan)
- Robinhood (Maine)
- Ruff Starbuck (Washington)
- Santa Claus (Indiana)
- Santa Claus (Georgia)
- Satan's Kingdom (Vermont)
- Tarzan (Texas)
- Tolstoy (South Dakota)
- Uncle Sam (Louisiana)
- Voltaire (North Dakota)
On the other hand, if one lives north of the 49th parallel, the scintillating show-stopper spots on the map truly leave a lot to be desired:
- Bugaboos (British Columbia)
- Cupids (in Newfoundland)
- Disney Island (Ontario)
- Disraeli (Quebec)
- Druid (Saskatchewan)
- Ebenezer (Prince Edward Island)
- Hitchcock (Saskatchewan)
- Mermaid (Prince Edward Island)
- Mozart (Saskatchewan)
- Nixon (Ontario)
- Starbuck (Manitoba)
- Sultan (Ontario)
- Viking (Alberta)
- Vulcan (Alberta)
- Xena (Saskatchewan)
