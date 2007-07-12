SUMMER SABBATICAL
To my ripsnorting readers:
This is just a brief bit of bumpf to let everyone know that HRH - Quipping Queen & Empress of Eccentricity is temporarily indisposed (and no she's not ensconced in her powder room).
She who is easily amused is taking a much needed summer sabbatical to hunt for heffalumps (one of her many crazy, cockamammie, crackerjack creative pursuits).
For those wishing to see if she really is a figment of someone's imagination, please take your fingers on over to her bodacious bio and peruse her long list of tengential topics that she finds engaging, entertaining, and sometimes enchanting at SQUIDOO.COM where she has her very own moat and merry-making munchkin friends who can't get enough of a quirky, quaffing QUIPPING QUEEN .
Tah tah, pip pip and all that fooforaw until the fall!
This is just a brief bit of bumpf to let everyone know that HRH - Quipping Queen & Empress of Eccentricity is temporarily indisposed (and no she's not ensconced in her powder room).
She who is easily amused is taking a much needed summer sabbatical to hunt for heffalumps (one of her many crazy, cockamammie, crackerjack creative pursuits).
For those wishing to see if she really is a figment of someone's imagination, please take your fingers on over to her bodacious bio and peruse her long list of tengential topics that she finds engaging, entertaining, and sometimes enchanting at SQUIDOO.COM where she has her very own moat and merry-making munchkin friends who can't get enough of a quirky, quaffing QUIPPING QUEEN .
Tah tah, pip pip and all that fooforaw until the fall!
7 Comments:
We will miss you this summer! :)
So you think your funny. Prove it.
Visit www.worldsfunniestjoke.com
Sabbatical city....
http://sergica.miniville.fr/com/
Very happy to see your article, I very much to like and agree with your point of view. Thank you for sharing
I like it
A Florida Gator sports blog that covers every game, roster, exclusive
player interviews, and much more. It is your source for Florida Gator
news. Come check out the forum and discuss Heisman trophy winner Tim
Tebow and the rest of the Gators.
We are your source for free Facebook Covers .Here you will find FB Covers or Facebook Timeline Covers (whatever you call it!). We will continue to add new fb covers on a daily basis.
chenlina20160620
michael kors canada
coach outlet
coach outlet clearance
oakley sunglasses
adidas nmd
polo ralph lauren
ray ban sunglasses
michael kors handbags
nike trainers
coach outlet
jordan shoes
air force 1
kate spade handbags
coach outlet
louboutin pas cher
christian louboutin outlet
gucci outlet
louis vuitton outlet stores
vans shoes sale
nike basketball shoes
louis vuitton outlet stores
louis vuitton handbags
beats by dr dre
louis vuitton outlet
michael kors outlet online
coach factory outlet
oakley outlet
kd 8 shoes
louis vuitton bags
nike free runs
kids lebron shoes
jordan 3 white cenment
toms outlet
nike outlet store
nike uk
designer handbags
michael kors outlet
jordans for sale
michael kors handbags
louis vuitton bags
as
Post a Comment
<< Home