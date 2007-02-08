10 THINGS NOT TO SAY ON VALENTINE'S DAY
Or, is a rose as sweet by any other name?
By Theolonius McTavish*, a vapid, verseless, Valentine’s card giver who would rather forget about February 14th altogether if that was humanly possible
The folks from Lovelines reported that on May 21, 2006 some 4,396 bloggers posted the word "love" somewhere on their sites. How many will post that word on "St. Valentine's" this year remains to be seen.
Valentine’s Day is an absolutely horrible day, especially if one is trying to find just the right card for the love of one’s life, let alone the de rigueur flower arrangement and sumptuously packaged goody box.
It is an equally dismal day, if one is expecting a cute card delivered on a bed of red roses not to mention a bottle of fine red wine together with a box of my lady’s finest chocolate truffles...none of which arrive on the appointed day.
So, if you flub on this fanciful occasion, please practice these pesky pieces of prose on your pet plant or animal companion before whispering the usual sweet-nothings in someone else’s ear on February 14th.
-- Am I’m glad you showed up – I was afraid I’d actually have to kiss that frog! (Gratuitous greeting to an insignificant other.)
-- Withering Violets …you call that a bouquet for a buxom beauty like me! (A brusque ‘bon not’ to a penny-pinching paramour.)
-- So Don Juan, just how many hearts have you broken today? (A zesty zinger for a corporate Casanova masquerading as Cupid.)
-- Just because you’re wearing silk boxer shorts with little red hearts doesn’t mean I know you! (A succinct statement to a spouse one has known far too long.)
-- I don’t do birthday suits…find another gene pool to swim in! (Terse text message to a tasteless twit or near-naked nincompoop.)
-- Do you give prizes to folks who sneeze all over your fancy flowers? (Casual query to a florist.)
-- If I hear another frigging “My Funny Valentine” ring tone duet I'm gonna barf! (One-sided colorful conversation of a Blackberry-boyfriend.)
-- Does this meal come with a magnifying glass or am I supposed to supply my own? (Response to a snooty French restaurant server who brings you one misshapen morsel of mussel in a tiny shell on a large, empty, bone china dinner plate as the main course!)
-- When you’ve finished playing with your little rubber bow and arrow maybe you could peel me a grape! (Saucy salutation from a dainty damsel who’s tired of waiting for her knight-in-shining armour to get with the program.)
-- Kindly keep your candy-wrappers to yourself! (Curt comment from an environmentally-unfriendly Valentine vixen.)
Alternatively, you can always pick up a copy of Love on a Rotten Day: An Astrological Survival Guide to Romance and try to wing it as it were, or at least find yourself a planet that will roll out the red carpet for you ...on your birthday.
And to all those serenity-challenged swains whose pet kimodo dragon consumed their beloved's Valentine card for breakfast, to those who polished off at lunch the box of chocolates intended for their inamorata, and to those who forgot to pick up a plastic petal arrangement from the Dead Flower Society for their sweetheart, thankfully here are a myriad of ways to say "I love you" (in 100 languages)!
__________
*Theo's advice for the hopeless romantic, learn how how to write a love poem with help from the wiki world types.
Labels: February 14, funny remarks, hopeless romantics, love lines, Valentine's Day, zingers
9 Comments:
This comment has been removed by a blog administrator.
Hello? New to blogger... just testing.
I like your flower.
Happy valetine Day
Conside Agloco at http://www.agloco.com/r/BBBY5036
Oh, I'll keep these things in mind.
hehe
Very good article...infomational for sure...looking forward to reading some more posts placed on this topic...will be checking this page again..have saved in favorites and bookmarked...thanks
Business Directory WebSite Directory
Valentine’s Day is an absolutely horrible day, especially if one is trying to find just the right card for the love of one’s life, let alone the de rigueur flower arrangement and sumptuously packaged goody box.
Wow, nice post,there are many person searching about that now they will find enough resources by your post.Thank you for sharing to us.Please one more post about that..
zhengjx20160602
michael kors handbags
hollister clothing
michael kors outlet
coach outlet
burberry outlet
replica watches
cheap ray ban sunglasses
air jordan femme
ray ban sunglasses outlet
coach outlet store online clearances
cheap rolex watches
christian louboutin wedges
adidas wings
adidas originals store
cheap jerseys
montblanc pen
coach outlet clearance
true religion jeans
nike air max 90
adidas stan smith
louis vuitton outlet
louis vuitton outlet
coach outlet
mont blanc pen
michael kors outlet
tods outlet store
air jordan shoes
michael kors outlet online
replica rolex watches
cheap jerseys
ray ban sunglasses uk
polo ralph lauren
ray ban sunglasses outlet
michael kors handbags
coach factory outlet
cheap louis vuitton handbags
ray bans
cheap toms
air jordan 4
christian louboutin shoes
chenlina20160620
true religion
adidas shoes
true religion outlet
adidas outlet
michael kors handbags
basketball shoes
louis vuitton
cartier watches
christian louboutin shoes
ray ban sunglasses outlet
coach outlet store online clearances
hollister clothing
authentic louis vuitton handbags
supra sneakers
toms shoes
coach outlet
jeremy scott shoes
replica rolex watches
coach outlet store online clearances
louis vuitton outlet
ralph lauren outlet
ray ban sunglasses
rolex submariner
hollister outlet
michael kors handbags
replica watches
louis vuitton
ray ban sunglasses
longchamp handbags
asics outlet
coach factory outlet
coach outlet
fitflops sale clearance
tory burch handbags
jordan 3
michael kors purses
air jordan 13
ralph lauren outlet
oakley sunglasses cheap
adidas running shoes
as
Post a Comment
<< Home