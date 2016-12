Weird Words - A compendium of wonky words in the English language that sound naughty but truly are nice once you get to know them.





Strange Street Names - A collection of wild, wacky and very weird street names from around the globe.





Little Loo Library - A great giggle guide to buying some boffo books for the bathroom bookshelf.





Bizarre Books - A miscellany of mirth, especially if one enjoys odd, peculiar, or off-the-beaten track book titles.

For those of you who've been wondering where in the heck HRH-QQ has been for the past few months, I can now let the cat out of the bag.According to my bodacious bio, "I am easily amused", so it's no surprise if I've been playing with new people, platforms and precious little else as I've officially retired from the royal "rat" race.More to the point, I've been lounging and lollygagging about putting all manner of tangential topics together for lovers of twittery and twaddle.So without further ado, I shall now guide you to take a peek at my curious creations in my ever-growing portfolio of puffery (over at "squidoo.com").So next time you're bored with life, twiddling your thumbs, and wondering when Godot is arriving, you might want to check out these titillating topics:



Heffalump Headquarters - A hilarious hub for Perfectly Normal Beasts like heffalumps!

Socratic Order of Sandboxes - a place to plop for those who do not qualify for membership in the "Flat Earth Society".

Latin For Laughs - Where Latin-lovers with fractured funnybones hang out!

Yelling It Like It Is! - An ode to that great American icon, the inimitable, irreverent Goddess of Gripe and Mother of Mockery, "Maxine"!





