WHAT...QUIPPING QUEEN PLAYING IN ANOTHER SANDBOX?
Or, has HRH-QQ gone completely barmy?
For those of you who've been wondering where in the heck HRH-QQ has been for the past few months, I can now let the cat out of the bag.
According to my bodacious bio, "I am easily amused", so it's no surprise if I've been playing with new people, platforms and precious little else as I've officially retired from the royal "rat" race.
More to the point, I've been lounging and lollygagging about putting all manner of tangential topics together for lovers of twittery and twaddle.
So without further ado, I shall now guide you to take a peek at my curious creations in my ever-growing portfolio of puffery (over at "squidoo.com").
So next time you're bored with life, twiddling your thumbs, and wondering when Godot is arriving, you might want to check out these titillating topics:
- Weird Words - A compendium of wonky words in the English language that sound naughty but truly are nice once you get to know them.
- Strange Street Names - A collection of wild, wacky and very weird street names from around the globe.
- Little Loo Library - A great giggle guide to buying some boffo books for the bathroom bookshelf.
- Bizarre Books - A miscellany of mirth, especially if one enjoys odd, peculiar, or off-the-beaten track book titles.
- Heffalump Headquarters - A hilarious hub for Perfectly Normal Beasts like heffalumps!
- Socratic Order of Sandboxes - a place to plop for those who do not qualify for membership in the "Flat Earth Society".
- Latin For Laughs - Where Latin-lovers with fractured funnybones hang out!
- Yelling It Like It Is! - An ode to that great American icon, the inimitable, irreverent Goddess of Gripe and Mother of Mockery, "Maxine"!
Labels: funny latin, Maxine - yelling it like it is, Maxine humor, quipping queen lens, socratic order of sandboxes, yelling it like it is
5 Comments:
Extazy Party Pills is legal variant of extasy drugs! XTZ is a party pill that will increase your energy and keep you going on and on. It`s a safe and economic alternative to harmful and illegal drugs.
http://legal-extazy.blogspot.com
Sandboxes city....
http://sergica.miniville.fr/com/
Cool, thanks for the links. I'm going through weird words right now :)
zhengjx20160602
coach outlet online
michael kors outlet online
true religion outlet
true religion outlet
coach outlet
lebron james shoes 13
air max 95
rolex watches
coach outlet
christian louboutin sale
burberry handbags
cheap basketball shoes
tory burch flats
michael kors handbags
adidas superstar
michael kors outlet online
lebron 13
fitflop shoes
ray ban sunglasses
nike uk
coach outlet online
cheap jordans
louis vuitton outlet stores
north face jackets
michael kors bags
ralph lauren outlet
coach outlet
jordan concords
jordan 3 powder blue
polo ralph lauren outlet
jordan shoes
coach factory outlet online
cheap air jordans
michael kors outlet clearance
coach outlet online
coach factory outlet
nike air max
nike free uk
coach outlet online
hollister clothing store
chenlina20160620
true religion
adidas shoes
true religion outlet
adidas outlet
michael kors handbags
basketball shoes
louis vuitton
cartier watches
christian louboutin shoes
ray ban sunglasses outlet
coach outlet store online clearances
hollister clothing
authentic louis vuitton handbags
supra sneakers
toms shoes
coach outlet
jeremy scott shoes
replica rolex watches
coach outlet store online clearances
louis vuitton outlet
ralph lauren outlet
ray ban sunglasses
rolex submariner
hollister outlet
michael kors handbags
replica watches
louis vuitton
ray ban sunglasses
longchamp handbags
asics outlet
coach factory outlet
coach outlet
fitflops sale clearance
tory burch handbags
jordan 3
michael kors purses
air jordan 13
ralph lauren outlet
oakley sunglasses cheap
adidas running shoes
as
Post a Comment
<< Home