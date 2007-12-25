MAY THE SPIRIT OF SERENDIPTY BE WITH YOU ALWAYS!
December 25, 2007
Dear Naughty Nudnick:
(Forget about trying to hoodwink me...I know who you are!)
I know you're a bit dumbfounded by that puzzling present nestled nicely beneath your tacky tinsel tree, (it's the one you bought last year for a dime at the annual "Grinch Garage Sale").
(Forget about trying to hoodwink me...I know who you are!)
I know you're a bit dumbfounded by that puzzling present nestled nicely beneath your tacky tinsel tree, (it's the one you bought last year for a dime at the annual "Grinch Garage Sale").
Well, to make a long story short, I had a most informative talk with "Socrates", (he's the dead Greek philospher who now works as a bouncer at the Pearly Gates Night Club & Casino in a place called "Paradise Lost"), about what to bring someone who's been shall we say, more than a bit naughty this past year.
Not wanting to disappoint you, we decided to take a pass on those twelve drunk drummers (frankly, they're driving everyone nuts which is not a good thing unless one has a large supply of Prozac pills handy).
We weren't impressed with the performance of the eleven incredibly pathetic pipers piping (who couldn't hold a tune even if they tried!)
As for those ten lollygagging lords a-leaping (...just who do they think they are anyway?*!)
And the nine ladies dancing rather dangerously in nothing but their knickers (are a sight for sore eyes, probably because they flunked their final exam at the Queen of Sheba's Pole-Dancing Academy).
Those eight overworked and underpaid maids-a-milking (employed by a cost-conscious company called "Cowbunga!"), they're now vacationing in The Land of Milk & Honey without you!
The seven swans a-swimming (...more like sashaying around a godforsaken lake full of loons looking for a good time no doubt) would not have set a good example for you.
Clearly the six geese-a-laying (who left their all their crap behind so now we all have to wear wellyboots for pity's sake!) spend too much time lollygagging about on the golf course like someone else we know.
We thought of those five fake golden rings belonging to the VANOC Olympic Committee (who are trying to promote the multi-million 2010 Winter Games in a place that rains cats and dogs 364 days a year) are not willing to part with their fool's gold, even for you!
Yes, the four calling birds (that keep on wooing the neighbor's wretched mongrel who's going completely bonkers), apparently they're an endangered species and you can't have them.
Now those three French hens (whom I might add don't speak a word of English but have believe it or not managed to finish off the last case of "Arrogant Frog - Ribet Red" in existence), it seems they're already spoken for at a bachelorette party.
Which brings us to those two tawdry turtle doves (who keep dumping their damn detritus on everyone's pristine front lawn), and a red-legged partridge (better known as "Alectoris rufa") in a pear tree who's so blinking bored with life that he's ready to devour that well-cooked 20 lb. turkey with all the trimmings sitting beside that fantastic XBox 360 with a 20 GB hard-drive located in the trunk of a 2008 Lexus ES 350 with an onboard Navigation System, Moonroof and Bluetooth technology), they flew the coop!
So to sum it all up, we agreed that what you really needed most was a lifetime membership in the Socratic Order of Sandboxes. Since you haven't exactly bit the biscuit yet, the Crumpets Club advised us that they could not accept your application.If it's any consolation, we suggest you prepare your "bucket list" , because at the rate you're going, you may not survive until next year.
Signed,
The Bad Elf
Santa's Sassy Second-In-Command
The Bad Elf
Santa's Sassy Second-In-Command
Labels: christmas clangers, humor, weird presents
29 Comments:
OMG, this is hilarious!! Thanks for the laugh! You certainly do have a way with words...
Cheryl
Serendipty city....
http://sergica.miniville.fr/com/
just laughs out loud
I m looking forward to next update!
good
Interesting site.
http://avondalestyle.blogspot.com/
good article!
Thank you for your blog,your blog have a lot of very important knowledge and information.After i read giving me a good experince of all the articles at your site.I will always visit your site in future and i hope i will have a special experince after reading all your important article in your site/blog.Thanks you very much.From business advertising is a effective way to grow your small business plan for consumer products ,industrial supplies & mlm business.
http://www.all-business-advertising.com
hclim@all-business-advertising.com
http://www.mobilephone7.com
Hi,
I recently came across your blog and have been reading along. I thought I would leave my first comment. Great post, concise and easy to understand. I like this post..
I found out that this blog is very interesting and informative.
Best of luck to you!
Cheers,
Health and Lifestyle
Budget Hotels and Resorts
Top Fishing Games
Pearl Necklaces
christian louboutin
boots
high heels
womens boots
heels
women's shoes
knee boots
women's boots
black shoes
boots shoes
new shoes
high boots
black boots
manolo
Chloe
christian
----------------------------------------------
christian shoes
manolo blahnik
giuseppe zanotti
miu miu
christian louboutin pumps
christian shoes spring 2010
salvatore ferragamo
jimmy choo
choo shoes
christian louboutin shoes
christian louboutin pumps
manolo sale
blanhnik shoes
miu miu shoes
knee high boots
thigh high boots
knee high
pumps shoes
red shoes
brown shoes
leather shoes
louboutin size shoes
black leather shoes
leather shoes boots
designer shoes
women's sandals
Hi there. Keep it up for a good job.You really have a lot of nice blog here. Lots of information. I have read and passed on this info to my friends as well.
Cheers!
fivezull
One Drop Perfumes
Free Movies
Online Degrees
Higoat
オナニー
逆援助
SEX
フェラチオ
ソープ
逆援助
出張ホスト
手コキ
おっぱい
フェラチオ
中出し
セックス
デリヘル
包茎
逆援
性欲
Hi,
Nice post! Your content is very valuable to me and just make it as my reference. Keep blogging with new post! Unique and useful to follower....
Cheers,
caillou videos | caillou games | caillou party supplies
Hi,
Nice post! Your content is very valuable to me and
just make it as my reference.Keep blogging with new
post!Unique and useful to follower....
Cheers,
car audio schools
Thank you for your blog,your blog have a lot of very important knowledge and information.After i read giving me a good experince of all the articles at your site
Jasa Web Toko Online Murah
koxpcu
Hi,
I recently came across your blog and have been reading along. I thought I would leave my first comment. I don't know what to say except that I have enjoyed reading. Nice blog. I will keep visiting this blog very often.
Best of luck to you!
Cheers,
Private Investigator in Miami
Sirius Starmate
very nice article
★★★★★-Nice Info-★★★★★
Christian Louboutin
At any time you show up at a meeting from the celebration would shortly see, this mixture of christian louboutin beige position toe pumps, haven’t only search adorable and truly classy and more often than not have in typical occasions, a bigger utilization! the splendid blend of traditional and vogue is our eternal pursuit, in order that our Christian Louboutin Black Golden pumps fashionable and ideal for various tastes of shoppers.
Online Hack
Sinema Burda
koxp
Güncel koxp
pvp koxp
metin2 koxp
euko koxp
knightonline hile hack
nice posting.. thanks for sharing.
I've been a lot of searches, this website help me a lot to increase my viewers and potencial sale, you can increase your followers and views using Buy USA Youtube Views
2015713dongdong
coach factorty outlet
burberry outlet online
oakley sunglasses cheap
burberry outlet
coach factory outlet online
louis vuitton
michael kors outlet
cheap jordans
michael kors
michael kors outlet
michael kors outlet
prada
ray ban sunglasses
michael kors handbags
hollister
ray ban sunglass
retro jordans
christian louboutin outlet
christian louboutin shoes
michael kors outlet
retro jordans
coach factory outlet
michael kors bag
abercrombie
louis vuitton outlet
ray ban sunglasses
cheap jordans
nfl jerseys
cheap louis vuitton handbags
hollister clothing
chi flat iron
mulberry handbags
abercrombie and fitch new york
oakley radar
oakley sale
oakley sunglasses sale
oakley si
oakley sunglasses
holbrook oakley
oakley vault
oakley sunglasses outlet
annie oakley
oakley sale
Nike Basketball Shoes
kobe 9
nike air max 1
nike air max 2014
nike free trainer 5.0
nike free run
black christian louboutin
louboutin outlet
mbt usa
mbt canada
fitflops
fitflop shoes
Nike Air Huarache
Kobe 9 Elite
christian louboutin outlet
christian louboutin 2016
cheap jordans for sale
Air Jordan 11 Retro 72 10
jordan releases
new jordan shoes
coach store
coach outlets stores
2015 michael kors outlet
Michael Kors Clearance
michael kors handbags on sale
michael kors jet set tote
michael kors factory outlet
macys michael kors
chenlina20160620
louis vuitton handbags
michael kors handbags
coach outlet
michael kors handbags
michael kors outlet
air jordan 8
air max 90
coach factory outlet
christian louboutin shoes
kobe 9
giuseppe zanotti sandals
true religion sale
christian louboutin outlet
louis vuitton purses
ralph lauren outlet
coach factory outlet
cheap oakley sunglasses
toms shoes
michael kors outlet
michael kors outlet
oakley vault
oakley sunglasses outlet
air jordan pas cher
michael kors handbags
coach outlet online
louis vuitton outlet
coach outlet store online
cheap jordans
toms wedges
jordan 4 toro
burberry outlet
replica watches
louboutin shoes
michael kors outlet
ray ban sunglasses
louis vuitton
nike trainers men
louis vuitton outlet
adidas shoes
christian louboutin shoes
as
http://www.prokr.net/2016/09/tanks-cleaning-companies-12.html
http://www.prokr.net/2016/09/tanks-cleaning-companies-11.html
http://www.prokr.net/2016/09/tanks-cleaning-companies-25.html
http://www.prokr.net/2016/09/tanks-cleaning-companies-10.html
http://www.prokr.net/2016/09/tanks-cleaning-companies-9.html
http://www.prokr.net/2016/09/tanks-cleaning-companies-8.html
http://www.prokr.net/2016/09/tanks-cleaning-companies-7.html
http://www.prokr.net/2016/09/tanks-cleaning-companies-6.html
http://www.prokr.net/2016/09/tanks-cleaning-companies-5.html
http://www.prokr.net/2016/09/tanks-cleaning-companies-4.html
http://www.prokr.net/2016/09/tanks-cleaning-companies-3.html
http://www.prokr.net/2016/09/tanks-cleaning-companies-2.html
http://www.prokr.net/2016/09/tanks-cleaning-companies.html
Post a Comment
<< Home